IRON — Spring has arrived and it's a great time to begin the process of preparing for a successful gardening year! What's that?......You haven't raised a garden before?..... No problem!
The local livestock association is happy to host an educational event focused on "Starting a Garden From Scratch" Saturday, May 1, at Clinton Community Center, Hwy 37, Iron.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon. This is free event.
Troy Salzer, University of MN Extension Educator, will be presenting on how to get off to a good start with your garden and how to keep it producing for you and your family. Join us for this informative presentation and come with lots of questions to help improve your understanding of how to improve your gardening skills!
Click to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../starting-a-garden-from...
or call 218-749-7120 for assistance with registration.
• Pre-registration is required and space is limited, so register early!
• CDC Guidelines will be followed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.