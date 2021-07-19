Fundraiser for Kaylie Majkich

There will be a fundraiser for Kaylie Majkich from 11 a.m. until sold out Friday, July 30, at Cobb Cook Grocery in Hibbing. Cost is $7 per sandwich, pork or beef. Pre-orders are encouraged and due by Wednesday, July 28. Contact Amy at amyrip@yahoo.com or call or text (218) 216-7175. Delivery available for orders of 6 or more. Kaylie will be receiving a kidney from her sister Kacie. Monies will be used to help cover the costs of living in Rochester while both girls recover from surgery.

 Photo submitted

