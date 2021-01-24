Free course offers skills to cope in stressful situations

By Eric Killelea
It’s 2 a.m. Your brain won’t shut off and you can’t sleep.
Many of us have suffered long nights in the exceptionally stressful age of COVID-19. Even with the vaccine, we’re likely to benefit from stress management strategies moving forward into 2021.
But there is a helpful approach: Instead of binge-watching another Netflix series, splash water on your face for 30 seconds and then lie in bed and focus on your breathing. Exhale for 7 seconds. Then inhale for 5 seconds. And repeat for one minute.
Earlier this week, Dr. Ursula Whiteside, a licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder of ThriveRange.org, told the Mesabi Tribune that while you wouldn’t expect such simple tricks to work, science and people who’ve tried it back it up. The paced breathing technique is an example of a micro-intervention, a skill learned in dialectical behavior therapy, or D.B.T., meant to provide people with tools to manage day-to-day as well as intense emotional situations.
During a phone interview, Whiteside said she’s looking to offer her free-of-charge, online stress management course, “I’m Making it Matter with Micro-Interventions” to people in St. Louis County.
The two-hour course is geared toward adults and children ages 12 and older “to provide a practical and effective way to handle our own or others’ loneliness, stress, and mental health and substance-use struggles, including suicidal thoughts,” said Whiteside, a clinical faculty member at University of Washington and CEO of NowMattersNow.org. “Maybe more importantly, this course is about building our own long-term resiliency to stress and improving our relationships with others.”
Whiteside actually created the course in the pre-COVID spring of 2020. In recent months, she introduced the skills to leaders in the St. Louis County court system, as a companion course to a seperate one meant for healthcare workers.
It’s seemingly working. A participant named Rofida said, “I had a strong depressive episode and for a month I wasn’t able to work on anything but I managed to remember cold water and opposite action and it literally saved me.” Another named Jason added, “I’ve caught myself doing paced breathing without even thinking about it, especially when I wake up in the morning.”
Aleesha Ward, the coordinator for the Sixth District Treatment Court, told the Mesabi Tribune that she took the course, while court staff have been meeting with Whiteside to discuss using its skills as a training opportunity. District Judge Michelle Anderson, who presides over the treatment court, recently started the course as well.
Ward has already had treatment providers from the court team ask about sharing the course with their staff members in the region. And she’s shared it with both the Iron Range court team and plans on pushing it out to all court participants, as well as some of the extended partners such as the University of Minnesota Extension Program.
“What I found beneficial from this course was that the tools and skills you learn can actually be practiced very easily in anyone’s daily routine,” Ward wrote in a recent email. “Breathing exercises, for example, can be extremely beneficial and are easy to practice any time of the day. During these challenging times, I’ve found that helpful when finding myself overwhelmed or stressed. The feedback was similar from others that took the course. It’s also given me some easy tips to pass on to others experiencing the same stress or anxiety in their everyday lives.”
Nearly one year into the pandemic, Americans report heightened stress levels. The political climate has been exhausting, many are collecting unemployment checks and the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb. According to a recent Gallup survey, Americans’ assessment of our mental health is “worse than it has been at any point in the last two decades.”
In Minnesota, the COVID-19 vaccine provides a beacon of hope, but many of us are now waiting our turn. And we’re waiting in winter when it’s cold and dark and we’re mostly isolated from family and friends.
Even before the pandemic, St. Louis County had too few mental health professionals. Regional health officials are now encouraging people to eat well, sleep well, keep up with social connections via the phone or Zoom, and venture outdoors during the age of social distancing. The existing therapists and counselors on the Iron Range are trying to meet the demands of the region. Many have managed to move their sessions to the internet, allowing adults and children to get help.
'We are learning, especially with more rural communities, that when we all become more wise about how to cope, we are better able to help each other,” Whiteside said. “That's what this course is about."
Another example of a micro-intervention: Let’s say you have the urge to stay in bed for 15 more minutes. This has been happening so often your boss is noticing. The course’s Opposite Action skill would help break facing the 24-hour day into slices of time and encourage you to focus on moments of action. Sit up. Stretch. Swing your legs over the edge of the bed. The small steps can help you get through uncomfortable situations.
After learning such skills, Ward described how the court staff agreed that the course was a “great tool” to share with their partners and team members.
“We also agreed that this course was appropriate for anyone within the community, including our participants – particularly for those working to advance their education or skill set in a related profession, such as our participant who recently became a certified peer support specialist,” she added. “This course is a free, easy way to learn simple yet effective skills to help you (or others) manage difficult situations.”
Whiteside hopes people will learn about implementing micro-interventions they can use in daily life during the new year.
“The idea was that you’d learn these very brief ways to feel better,” Whiteside said. “It’s not super complex and it doesn’t require therapy. Part of the course is you have to log-out, practice and come back. It’s very much this peer support model. You don’t have to be depressed or anxious.”
For more information, visit ThriveRange.org, which provides free tools for getting through stressful times as well as additional training and resources for therapists, peer support and healthcare providers.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) and the Crisis Text Line (text “range” to 741741).
