CHISHOLM — Nathaniel Coward had long celebrated Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Coward observed the day by educating his children about how in 1865 — in the aftermath of the Civil War — a Union general went to Texas and told enslaved African-Americans that the war had ended and they were free. The announcement put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation signed nearly two years beforehand.
A century and a half later, in the wake of police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he spoke with family and friends about organizing an event to honor the day in Chisholm, a predominantly white town of 5,000 people located on the western side of the largely white Iron Range. After months of preparation, he was among more than 125 people who attended a Saturday gathering in Kiwanis Park near Longyear Lake for the first Juneteenth celebration in the region.
“When I saw George Floyd die, I thought we should do something so it won’t happen here,” Coward said. “This event is a small gathering, but it’s a way we can make change”
The Iron Range event came two days after President Joe Biden signed legislation to declare June 19 as a national holiday following approvals from both the Senate and House. Numerous events across the country and in the state of Minnesota.
Coward stood beside people eating servings of brisket, chicken and macaroni, while listening to a live band and playing with their children in bounce houses. He mingled with the crowd that drew folks from Chisholm, Hibbing, Virginia and Grand Rapids. He treated his children to ice cream and shook hands with passersby who told him they enjoyed the community gathering.
“For some, it’s a day to celebrate. For me, it’s a reminder of how hard living in the U.S. still is and how it took the deaths of Black men for this day to become a federal holiday,” Coward said.
Governors across the country have issued annual proclamations to honor the observance of Juneteenth. The state of Minnesota has recognized Juneteenth in this capacity since 1996. Still, Gov. Tim Walz’s calls to make it an official state holiday have so far failed in the Legislature. While people in the Twin Cities and elsewhere have held celebrations in the past, Coward and others on the Iron Range have only observed the day with their family and friends.
That changed several weeks ago when the leaders of Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness Northern Minnesota, which include Coward and Seraphia Gravelle, who is Hispanic, approached the Chisholm City Council to support the local Juneteenth celebration.
At a city council meeting May 26, they joined Beth Pierce, executive director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, in asking the mayor and councilors to support the gathering in the city-owned park. The council approved the request unanimously.
“Tourism is part of our mission and we want to bring people here,” Pierce said while visiting with people in the park. “If we want to survive and grow, we need to fill jobs and supporting events is one way to be welcoming. Our towns will only survive with more new people.”
Together, VEMA, the Tourism Bureau and the City of Chisholm were able to garner sponsorship from a host of businesses and organizations. The Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board provided money to the event; the Chisholm Kiwanis Club donated a food truck; Bach Yen Garden Restaurant in Hibbing donated food. Bark Design in Chisholm and Colorful Creations in Minneapolis made up flyers and postcards. Other donors included 30 West Fitness and Recreation, Healthy Vibes, Valentini’s Supper Club, Jim’s Sport Club Bar and Grill, Jubilee Foods, Black Bear Bakery, Jetz and SuperOne North, among others.
At one point in the park, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich joined the VEMA leaders on stage to tell an audience that the afternoon “was a community builder” for the city and region.
Chisholm city councilors Travis Vake and April Fountain came to the celebration after receiving official invitations from its organizers. Both councilors described growing up in a largely white region where they did not learn about Juneteenth until becoming young adults.
Fountain, who is white, said that community leaders supported the event yet acknowledged that her husband, who is African-American, and their family have experienced racism in the city. “Racism does exist on the Range,” she said, before explaining that she worried about whether people would show up to the event to cause harm to those celebrating Juneteenth. “But there have been no fights and no riots. It’s just great to see people getting together here. The times are changing,” she added.
Both of the councilors said they hoped “that it’s the first step in the door and it’s only going to grow,” as Vake phrased it.
Coward and Gravelle helped to create VEMA last year to provide a voice for the small population of people of color in the region. They recently opened the city’s first multicultural center on Lake Street, after nearly a year of holding localized protests against Minneapolis killings of Floyd and Wright. They had also protested the St. Louis County deputies fatally shooting Estavon Elioff, a 19-year-old Hispanic man in Mountain Iron, in December. The small protests garnered support from mostly Black and Hispanic citizens who at times faced silence from public officials and taunts from people carrying Confederate flags to their events.
After months of feeling silenced, Gravelle said she “felt hopeful” at the event this weekend. Serving plates from the food truck, she stared across the park and sighed in relief.
“I’m in awe of the community here, of the white people who are supporting Black and brown people,” she said. “It makes me hopeful. This is a giant step forward and it makes me think I could tell my family to move here to northern Minnesota. It’s changing. It’s welcoming.”
