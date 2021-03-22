Clinton Township Saturday fire

 Courtesy of Friends of the Northland FireWire

Fire engulfed a home in Clinton Township late Saturday morning and the structure was considered a total loss, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.

The blaze was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of the Peary Road. No injuries were reported. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

A large part of the house was already engulfed in flames when Clinton firefighters arrived. Clinton Fire Chief Jim Theodore immediately radioed for resources from the Cherry, McDavitt, and Fayal Township fire departments. The fire spread through the entire house and even into the basement area.

Departments on the scene included: Clinton, Cherry, McDavitt, and Fayal Township. For more information and additional pictures, go to: www.nlfirewire.com.

