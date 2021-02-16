Firefighters battle house fire in bitter cold
Submitted

KEEWATIN — Three Iron Range fire departments battled a house fire in subzero temperatures in Keewatin on Monday.

The blaze was reported around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of West Howard Ave., according to a report from the Friends of the Northland FireWire. The two story house was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived, it states in the report.

The Keewatin, Nashwauk, and Hibbing fire departments were dispatched. The Nashwauk Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments