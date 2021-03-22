WEST EVELETH — An explosion and fire ripped through a garage in West Eveleth Monday morning and one person with burns was transported to a local hospital, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 17th Avenue West and arriving firefighters found a garage engulfed in flames with fire spreading to a nearby garage and shed.
The cause of the explosion and fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No other injuries were reported.
Eveleth, Fayal Township, Mountain Iron, and Virginia firefighters were dispatched to the scene, as was the Eveleth Ambulance.
