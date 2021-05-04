COOK — Vote for your favorite photo at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery "Finding Light" photo contest in Cook, Minn.
The winner and runner up of the contest will be a "peoples choice" award of $100 and $50. Visitors to the NWFA Gallery at 210 S. River Street will vote for their favorite photos which are displayed anonymously. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wed., Thursday, Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dream Weaver Spa and Salon complex near Hwy 53.
Vote until Saturday, May 29, and also enjoy all the art in the gallery and the B. Schroeder quilt display.
Click on nwfamn.org for more information about Cook's artist community.
