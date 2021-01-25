EVELETH — An Eveleth home was extensively damaged Friday after a large fire broke out in that attic, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire’s Facebook page.
The blaze was reported around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Pierce Street and arriving fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic area.
Firefighters started with an interior attack, but pulled out when the roof began to collapse around the chimney area, nlfirewire.com said. An extensive exterior attack was then instituted, with the squirt aerial from the Gilbert Fire Department utilized to work the roof area, along with hand lines on other areas of the exterior.
No injuries were reported.
Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters discovered a small insulation fire in the attack area, which was extinguished.
Fire departments dispatched to the fire included: Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Central Lakes, Biwabik Township, Lakeland and Clinton. The Eveleth Ambulance Service and the Biwabik Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene.
Fire at Wolfridge Golf Course near Cook
COOK – A large shop building at the Wolfridge Golf Course, south of Cook, was extensively damaged by fire Saturday morning.
The fire was reported at 11:15 a.m. on the Savage Road.
A major part of the building was destroyed while the rest of the structure had extensive smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Cook, Evergreen, Orr, Pike-Sandy-Britt, and Mountain Iron battled the fire, which required the use of several water tenders. The Cook Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene.
