RURAL HIBBING — Farms are an important part of our American heritage. At one time most people lived in the country raising food for their families and city neighbors. The connection between farms and food has faded over the years. Today most people rely on grocery stores for their food, not realizing the importance of farms and farmers to their daily lives.
Arrowhead Regional Farm Bureau, an organization of area farmers, invites everyone to spend An Evening on the Farm from 4 to 7 p.m.Thursday, July 22, to meet local farmers and food producers. The event is being hosted by Mr. Ed’s Farm LLC, Hibbing. The farm is home to many farm animals and offers educational programs and tours.
The event is free and includes barnyard tours, educational booths, children’s activities, music, local farmers market vendors and more.
Address 10796 Foss Road Hibbing. Directions to Mr. Ed’s Farm: 8 miles east of Hibbing on Highway 37. Go south on Highway 5 for 3 miles, turn right on Foss Road.
Please join us for an evening on the farm.
No dogs please.
For more information contact Mr. Ed at 218-966-1354. mredsfarmllc@gmail.com
