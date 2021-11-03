EVELETH — October is National First Responder Month and "the VFW Auxiliary and Elks (Eveleth Lodge 1161) wanted to show our appreciation for all they do for us," said Bonnie Keller, president of the Auxiliary to Mesaba Range Post 1172.
So to thank the first responders — law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters — lunch on Oct. 6 was compliments of the VFW Auxiliary and the Elks.
"We prepared box lunches with sandwiches, fruit and veggies along with homemade cookies and chips. It was nice to have them available for all shifts of the fire and police that day," Keller said.
About 30 box lunches were delivered.
"Thank you for your dedication and service to our community," read the poster advertising the lunch.
Information on a first responders website reads, "First responders dedicate their lives to save lives. They are the people who run toward a crisis while the rest of the world flees. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders support the communities where they live. They are firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians (EMT), paramedics, and 911 operators. In an emergency, they’re the first on the scene. These dedicated professionals answer the call when a crisis arises, often putting their own lives on the line. On October 28 (National First Responders Day) we pay tribute to their endless hours and around the clock service provided to their communities. As one of the most dangerous jobs in the country, the day also pays tribute to the fallen first responders. According to the CDC, 97 firefighters and 155 police officers die each year in the line of duty. Additionally, their rate of occupational injury is higher than the national average. Often, the very people saving lives are our neighbors, friends and family members. And their families know the price they pay for their dedication to the job.
"And even though they are an integral part of our communities, their sacrifices go beyond the hours they work. They face high stress, often daily. The trauma they see wears on them both mentally and physically. Many experience Post Traumatic Stress. Long periods away from family add stress to their relationships, too."
