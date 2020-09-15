VIRGINIA — An Eveleth man faces more than 10 years in prison after signing a plea agreement admitting to his role in the July 2019 shooting of Scott Fitzgerald Kesler in Virginia.
Luke Mathias Erkkila, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to felony first-degree assault in exchange for the prosecution dismissing charges of first-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
He could have faced up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge, but the plea agreement caps his sentence at 122 months — just more than 10 years — and states he is “free to argue” for 104 months (8.6 years).
Erkkila used what is called a Norgaard plea, meaning he did not have to recall certain facts about the incident to the judge at the hearing Monday. Instead, he admitted to not recalling the circumstances, but agreed the state had evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to convict him.
According to the plea agreement, his “lack of memory” will not impact the terms and conditions of his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 26 in front of Sixth Judicial District Judge Robert C. Friday in Virginia.
Erkkila was set to begin a 10-day jury trial next Monday and his ultimate prison term will be pending a pre-sentence investigation.
The plea agreement outlined that he had been treated at a psychiatric ward in 2012 and continued to take medication for anxiety, headaches and arthritis.
Erkkila previously pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault in 2013 and was sentenced to 86 months in prison for stabbing his half-brother, Kale Stratton. Erkkila testified that he stabbed Stratton twice in their Eveleth home after Stratton refused to give him the key to a gun safe. Stratton suffered injuries to his stomach, kidney, spleen and pancreas, according to court documents.
Erkkila, who has undergone chemical-dependence treatment in the past, argued through the Minnesota Court of Appeals that he should receive probation in lieu of time served, but the prison sentence was upheld in 2014. He was placed under court supervision in 2017.
The latest incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Friday in late July on the 800 block of Sixth Avenue S. in Virginia, when officers arrived on the scene to find Kesler and several others on a set of stairs leading to the upper level of an apartment belonging to Kesler’s girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint. A press release from the Virginia Police Department, at the time, stated Kesler had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers found Kesler bleeding heavily from his neck and head area. They were told by Kesler’s girlfriend that he was shot near his ear and the suspect, later identified as Erkkila, fled the scene.
While Kesler was being treated the girlfriend informed officers she had found a handgun near the base of the stairs. Officers collected the gun and later a knife at the top of the stairs.
After investigating, law enforcement learned Erkkila had been dropped off in the alley about a block from the apartment building and was “acting erratically,” according to the complaint.
Earlier that week, a Virginia detective went to the hospital to speak with Kesler, who said he was driven to the apartment building by a friend and as he attempted to get out of the car, Erkkilla approached and shot him.
As Kesler told it, Erkkila said “she’s leaving me because of you.” Erkkila was in a relationship with Kesler’s sister, according to the complaint. The alleged victim added he tried to get the gun away from Erkkila, who then stabbed Kesler multiple times.
Erkkila was located in Eveleth and taken into custody by the Eveleth Police Department.
