12th Grade Exemplary Honor Roll
Cooper Robert Grahek, Elizabeth Marie Jankila, Addison Lee Johnson, Andrew Jeffrey Torrel
12th Grade A Honor Roll
Dolce Brynn Everson, Nicholas Jeremy Kyander, Brianna Lynn Marshall, Samuel Thomas Nelson, Gracie Nevaeh Thompson
12th Grade B Honor Roll
Amara JoAnn Carey, Alexis Marie Chamberlin, Joshua Jonathan Creer-Oberstar, Emma Marie Crum, Abby Caroline Gibson, Elizabeth Erma Gripp, Collin Ray Hill, Tyler Ray Jandrey, Magdalena Jolene Landwer, Brandon Patrick Lind, Natalie Marie Petron, Haley Ann Schriber, Justine Nicole Schunk, Jacob Anthony Sickel, Mackenzie Lauren Smith, Amara Grace Wilcox, Rachel Grace Woods
11th Grade Exemplary Honor Roll
William Lee Bittmann, Elijah Norman Boe, Karson Kristopher Intihar, Lauren Jean Lautigar, Drew Allen Nelson, Carter Edward Orent, Brandon Gregory Pionk, Adrian Midtsundstad Prize, John Raymond Schulzetenberg, Brooke Joy Thyen, Karli Ann Yourczek
11th Grade A Honor Roll
Abbygale Lynn Crum, Isaiah David Erickson, Carter Victor Flannigan, Emma Lu Rosewall, Hailey Marie Tarr, Shane Andrew Ward, Ellie Lorraine Wierimaa
11th Grade B Honor Roll
Isabella Ann Betterly, Sophie Lucille Hill, Cassidy Dwyer Jarvela, Emily Mae Kemp, Aaliyah Rose Konecny, Jennie Georgene Krause, Dillan Lee Olson, Lindsay Mae Tervola, Hannah Leslie Varda, Johanna Marie Westby
10th Grade Exemplary Honor Roll
Joshua John Blatnik, Jake Michael Bradach, Jared Mitchell Delich, Lydia Rose Delich, Tayler Jo Harju, Anna Marie Heinonen, Amanda Louise Johnson, Maggie Susan Koskela, Avah Maija Kraushaar, Jaden Matthew Lang, Carter Michael Mavec, Brennan Joseph Muhich, Rebecca Ann Muster, Kendra Leigh Rosati, Abygail Isabelle Roush, Peyton Alexander Smith, Grace Audra Szykulski, Katelyn Ann Torrel, Hannah Kaylee Weston
10th Grade A Honor Roll
Griffin Robert Krmpotich, Delaney Rose Maki, Morgan Ann Marks, Blair Louise Noyes, Alexander James Roen
10th Grade B Honor Roll
Hanna Mae Beldo, Allie Christine Bittmann, Mason James Boggie, Dylan Mathew Celley, Griffin Jacob Dosan, Sydney Marie Fitzgerald, Jadyn Anne Gaytan, Gunnar Anthony Krmpotich, Wyatt Scot Larsen, Connor William Matschiner, Kadie Michelle Peterson, Allie Johanna Sather, Jordan Daniel Gary Takanen, Cooper Quinn Williams
9th Grade Exemplary Honor Roll
Marissa Kathleen Anderson, Eleanor Grace Bjorge, Isaac Anthony Lindhorst
9th Grade A Honor Roll
Anna Sophia Beaudette, Gunnar Leonard George, Alyssa Kaylin Grahek, Julia Kathryn Lindseth, Jaydon Anthony Peglow, Mia Antoinette Stark, Adrianne Ivy Thompson, Alec Jon Troutwine, Quinn Sheppard Ufford, Lucy Rose Virant
9th Grade B Honor Roll
Corbin Joseph Anderson, Daisy Nan Andrews, Kyle Aaron Beaudette, Zachary James Diede, Alexandra Mae Flannigan, Bodi Oscar George, Jacqueline Anne Hoag, Cyrus Kristen Johnson, Corrine Michelle Kunnari, Ian Edward Mikulich, Teryn Jean Swan, Samuel Phillip Troutwine, Justin Ray Winkler, Jaelyn Christina Wright, Elyssa Tynie Ziegler
