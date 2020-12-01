8th Grade Exemplary Honor Roll
Aubrey Elizabeth Cherrington, Maggie Alice Gripp, Chelsea Patricia Jacka, Katelyn Elizabeth Johnson, Faith Marie LaBarre, Mikayla Joyce Nemanick, Sophia Cecelia Nemec
8th Grade Gold Honor Roll
Rose Angeleana Dall, Andrew Claire Johnson, Haley Rae Kotnik, Nola Ann Kwiatkowski, Luca B Pellini, Anna Belle Westby, Leah Isabelle Wierimaa
8th Grade Silver Honor Roll
Lilly Rhea Jola, William John Kemp, Blake William Larson, Payton Michael Marks, Daniel Michael Olson, Hailie Lana Peterson, Victoriah Grace Snell, Cecelia Ann Virant, Sawyer McCoy Williams
8th Grade Bronze Honor Roll
Talan Jace Besch, Abigail Irene Forsman, Logan Taylor Mattson, Dylan John Nelson
7th Grade Exemplary Honor Roll
Allison Ruth Anderson, Eva Carolynn Chad, Alaina Lauren Grahek, Lauren Michelle Harju, Stefani Marie Hejda, Gracie Anna Rose Kainz, Elliot Bruno Kutsi, Brylie Marie Lang, Taylor Elizabeth Morley, Brynn Jean Rozinka, Abigail Rose Sather, Mackenzie Leigh Snell, Nora Rose Stark, Zoey Rian Thyen, Ayla Elizabeth Troutwine, Eavan Michael Warren, Holden Vincent Widmer
7th Grade Gold Honor Roll
Savanna Marie Bergman, Ethan Michael Boe, Abigail Mae Edwards, Abrianna Le Ferkul, Jack Randall Hughes, Hailey Nicole Huismann, Michael Elsworth Kibbe, Shelbie Marie Novak, Sara Knicole Peterson, Rylie Chevelle Price, Madison Rene Roen, Aidan Charles Sandnas, Valerie Darlene Stanisich, Conner James Swan
7th Grade Silver Honor Roll
Maximos William Andrews, Ryannlyn Nicole Bernard, Levi Michael Bjorge, Emma Rose Bradach, Damien Xavior Childs, Isaac Jay Scott Clapsaddle, Alexis Rose Elg, Olivia Ann Marie Fernlund, Dalton Rian Fitch, Jace Jon Kauppi, Maxine Florence Lauseng, Emma Kay Lintula, Wyatt William Mettler, Isaiah Mark Olson, Samantha Jean Petron, Camron James Schwochert, Rory James Scuffy, Brooklyn Faith Smith, Jacinda Lillian Wilcox
7th Grade Bronze Honor Roll
Nicholas Jerome Cazin, Sylas Harlen Floistad, Layla Rosemarie Harten, Caliah Nadine Mattson, Emma Jean Peterson, Elizabeth Florence Ziebarth
