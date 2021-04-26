VIRGINIA — Essentia Health is expanding COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for people living on the Iron Range. Essentia Health-Virginia (901 9th St. N) is now accepting walk-ins for patients and non-patients wishing to receive the vaccine.
Walk-ins will be accepted for the first dose only. Those wishing to receive their second dose must make an appointment. Patients and non-patients can do so via Essentia’s MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836.
Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last. The clinic is open on the following days and times:
• Wednesdays from 12:15-7 p.m.
• Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Currently, the clinic is offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Those wishing to get vaccinated are encouraged to use the west entrance of the hospital in the urgent care clinic area.
Minnesota residents aged 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 90% effective at preventing COVID infection, and nearly 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.