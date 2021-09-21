Essentia Health is reinstating visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals due to increased transmission of COVID-19, according to a news release from the health care system.
In most cases, two adult visitors will be allowed per patient, per day. Visitation is limited to the same two people in a single day.
Patients with known or suspected COVID-19 are not allowed visitors unless they are pediatric or OB patients, or patients in an end-of-life situation. A person who has been determined to be essential to the care and safety of a patient will also be allowed visitation, the news release said.
General visitation hours in the hospital are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. When visitors are care partners or are visiting in emergency departments, pediatric inpatient units and neonatal ICUs, visitation is allowed 24/7.
There are exceptions to this policy for several situations. The complete visitor policy can be found at https://www.essentiahealth.org/covid-19/hospital-clinic-visitor-guidelines.
Essentia continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department guidelines by requiring continuous masking among everyone within the facilities and by screening patients and visitors. Visitors are asked to remain in the room of the patient they are visiting.
