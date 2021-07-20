VIRGINIA — Essentia Health-Virginia is making it easier for those who have lost a loved one to cope with the loss.
Starting on July 21, a grief support group will begin meeting in the McMillan classroom, which is in the lower level of the hospital, located at 901 9th St. N. They will be hosted by Linda Freeman, a chaplain with Essentia, and Judy Dreffs-Strumbel, one of Essentia’s social workers.
The group will meet at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, for at least six weeks and potentially longer based on members’ needs. Sessions will last 90 minutes and are open to anyone grieving the death of a loved one.
The sessions are free to attend and no registration is required.
