VIRGINIA — Essentia Health is expanding its hours of operation at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Virginia.
Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Virginia will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The clinic is located at 901 9th St N.
Essentia recognizes that the need for acute care doesn’t always happen during regular business hours and it doesn’t stop on the weekends. This change makes it easier for our patients to receive the high-quality care they have come to expect from Essentia.
