IRON RANGE — Union and community leaders across the Iron Range are increasingly incensed after a special session of the Minnesota Legislature closed without a bonding bill agreement, leaving a tight window for lawmakers to approve funding, putting projects at risk.
Lawmakers said in the weeks leading up to the mid-July session that a deal was close on a $1.8 billion bill, but it never materialized for a third time after a regular session closed in May and the first special session in June didn’t produce a borrowing package.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said differences over a few projects in the bonding proposal contributed to the most recent failed attempt. Daudt has also conditioned passage of the bill on Gov. Tim Walz ending his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving his caucus to take the brunt of criticism from construction and trades unions and local communities on the Iron Range, which stand to lose about $19 million in projects.
Among the bonding projects were $9.5 million for the Virginia public safety building, $1 million for the city of Eveleth, $5 million for the East Range joint water project and more than $3 million for the Northeast Regional Corrections Center.
State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, was among those calling for the Legislature to act in the best interest of jobs and communities by passing the bill. He credited both House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka for reaching an agreement among the caucasus, despite being blocked by House Republicans in the end.
“I’m extremely disappointed that individuals are playing politics with the lives of Minnesotans,” Lislegard said. “These projects are essential to the well-being of our communities. There is no reason that this had to fail. It had bipartisan support and this all-or-nothing approach is just wrong. The governor needs to call the Legislature back in to pass this bill.”
Local unions also took aim at Daudt after the deal fell apart.
“There is no question that House Republicans own the majority of this failure. There was a good bill put before them, and they all voted no,” wrote Jason George, business manager of IUOE Local 49, in a statement. “They chose to prioritize a debate about executive powers over helping real people. This is profoundly disappointing.”
Local 49 representatives reached out to House GOP members, George continued, and wrote that they count on them — including Daudt — as allies that have shown a commitment to the union in the past.
But striking out on a bonding bill has the union head reassessing.
“In my view, the Minnesota House Republicans have now lost their way,” he wrote. “Their priorities are not with the people, but with the political fight. They showed [Tuesday] they are more interested in punishing the Governor than creating jobs.”
Daudt said a lack of discussion Monday on language that included a light-rail transit expansion and a train to Duluth helped sink the bill, which needed a supermajority of the House to pass, but said a bonding package could have its day in August when the Legislature is expected to reconvene to discuss an extension of Walz’s pandemic authority.
“We’ll be back here in three weeks and we can try again,” he said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday.
The timeline for lawmakers to sign the bill adds to the angst and anxiety of the construction industry and labor groups, which stress that further delays could be a lost opportunity for economic growth and job creation.
Lawmakers did agree late Monday night to sweeping police reforms sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, after a deal fell apart in the waning hours of the June session. Walz is expected to sign the bill this week.
Led by a Republican majority, the Senate voted last week to end the governor’s emergency powers, but a similar vote never reached the floor in the Democrat-controlled House.
The bonding package remains the only piece of legislation in limbo with the Legislature adjourning Tuesday. Jessica Looman, executive director of the Minnesota Building Trades, said in a rally outside the Capitol that the union is disappointed in the result and encouraged a bonding bill to pass, saying “this isn’t about politics, it’s about real people.”
Steve Giorgi, executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools — a consortium of local elected officials from communities and schools on the Iron Range — took to Twitter this week to express his support for the construction bill and the groups supporting it.
A number of local projects were in the final draft of the package, but remain on hold.
“How unfortunate that Minnesota communities are being robbed of much needed bonding projects that would provide clean, safe drinking water, treatment plants that will protect our lakes,and streams, and provide thousands of living wage jobs in the process,” Giorgi wrote on Twitter this week. “Enough is enough.”
