East Range police continue search for armed robbery suspect

AURORA — The East Range Police Department is still on the lookout for a man who robbed a Lucky Seven gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.
A single male suspect robbed the store before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, Tiffany Jones, the department’s administrative assistant, told the Mesabi Tribune on Wednesday. The man has not been identified or located at this time.
Reached by phone, Jones asked that anyone with information regarding the incident or recognizing the pictured individual to dial 911 or contact the police department at 218-225-2000.
East Range police officers have been assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilbert Police Department.
