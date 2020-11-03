NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Two young adults with ties to the Iron Range, Will Durie and Emma Woods, are among the performers for the Country Classic Auction to be broadcast live on Nov. 5.
The online event is a fundraiser for the London Health Sciences Center First Episode Mood and Anxiety program for youth, based out of London, Ontario, Canada. It’s a program that serves youth from 16 to 25 with limited or no past psychiatric treatment and relatively recent onset of problems from mood and/or anxiety symptoms, according to its website.
Durie, a 2019 graduate of Hibbing High School told the Tribune Press earlier this week that he’s looking forward to performing his original music with Woods, who is his step-cousin. A vocalist and musician, Durie will be playing piano and guitar during the performance.
“It’s super exciting — it’s really amazing to have this opportunity and I’m grateful Emma reached out to me to be a part of it,” Durie, a student at Columbia University in New York, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s for such a good cause, too.”
Woods, a professionally trained vocalist, will be the lead singer for two of Durie’s original songs. The first one is entitled “A Little Bit Happy,” which Woods said is a “go-to-piece” in Durie’s performances. Secondly, they will perform “The Night,” a song he’s played before at various gigs. Woods said Durie is planning on changing the key and adding in some “great harmonies” to “The Night” for the fundraiser on Nov. 5.
Woods, formerly of Hibbing and Canada, is a 2016 graduate of North Dakota State University. She’s resided in New York City for the past couple of years, and was recently featured as a singer on a new Netflix show called “Sing On.”
She said she was very excited to learn that the foundation conducting the fundraiser for the London Health Sciences Center wanted her and Durie to perform as new artists, alongside some “really great” Canadian bands.
“I’m very passionate about supporting mental health, especially in young people, so I was instantly drawn to the mission behind this year’s fundraiser,” Woods wrote in an email to the Tribune Press on Monday.
“The program is based in Canada, but can accept U.S. donations - any amount is greatly appreciated and will directly benefit children and teens struggling with their mental health,” Woods said. “In a year like 2020, this is needed more than ever.”
For more than 30 years, Country Classic Auction (CCA) donors have helped ensure patients receive the best possible care at London Health Sciences Centre. CCA raises funds for critical patient care and research, according to information found on its website. In 2019 it raised more than $516,000 in donations.
The Country Classic Auction can be live streamed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 at http://www.lhsf.ca/cca. More information, including how to make an online donation can also be found at the link above.
