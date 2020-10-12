VIRGINIA - Range residents are generous about depositing used clothing in the DAV and ERDAC boxes around the area. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the collection program, Kenneth "Butch" Panula of Kolstad Chaper 23, Disabled American Veterans in Virginia told the Mesabi Tribune — and patrons are asked to wait for a month before donating again.
"The DAV had to close their boxes because the place where they used to bring them was also closed. We are still waiting to be able to open our boxes and get back to business as usual," Panula said.
The East Range Developmental Achievement Center in Eveleth has left their collection boxes open, "but they are at a point, where they need the public to hold on to their clothes for a month or so, which will give them a chance to catch up," he said.
"The warehouses are getting full, so we need to slow the collecting down for the time being. We would appreciate your help and patience with this matter. We will open our boxes as soon as it is possible to do so."
Patrons are asked to not leave bags outside the bins as "they will have to be brought to the dump which costs us money, so everybody loses. Please hang on to your clothes a little longer — it will be better for everyone." Panula expressed thanks "for your help and support in this matter."
