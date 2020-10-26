Statewide Democrats, citing coronarivus concerns, were critical this weekend of Vice President Mike Pence visiting Hibbing on Monday, just days after members of his staff contracted COVID-19.
In a statement, Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said: “When Vice President Pence visits Minnesota, he won’t be able to defend this administration’s failed record on COVID-19 because it is indefensible. Today, more than 2,300 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, new cases and hospitalizations are reaching record highs, and nearly 1 million people have filed for unemployment insurance in the last seven months. Most tragic of all: if the President and Vice President had done their jobs -- if they had listened to the scientists and been honest with the American people -- it wouldn’t have been this bad. But rather than help these families struggling in the middle of a pandemic, President Trump and Vice President Pence are in court trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and take away protections for 2.3 million Minnesotans with pre-existing conditions."
Pence is scheduled to visit the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing on Monday, with just more than a week before Election Day.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
