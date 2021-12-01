The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office and Veterans Service Office is reminding any veterans with service-connected disabilities that the application deadline is nearing for a program that could lower property taxes for disable veterans, their surviving spouse, or their primary caretaker.
The Homestead Market Value Exclusion reduces the market value of the home for tax purposes, which may reduce the individual’s property taxes. A veteran with a 70 percent or greater service-connected disability rating may qualify for a $150,000 market value exclusion. A veteran with a 100 percent permanent and total disability rating may qualify for a $300,000 market value exclusion.
The deadline to apply for this exclusion is Dec. 31. Veterans living in St. Louis County should submit their application to the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office. The exclusion will apply to property taxes due in 2022.
Currently in St. Louis County, there are more than 1,150 disabled veterans and surviving spouses receiving this Homestead Market Value Exclusion. Individuals who have received this exclusion in the past do not need to apply again for the same property. However, if an eligible person has moved or transferred ownership of a property, they will need to apply again. If an eligible person has moved in with a primary caretaker, that caretaker should contact the Assessor’s Office to determine eligibility to apply.
More information on the Homestead Market Value Exclusion can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/assessor, or by calling the Assessor’s Office at 218-726-2304 (Duluth), 218-262-6089 (Hibbing) or 218- 218-749-7147 (Virginia).
Any veteran who is unsure of their disability rating should contact the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office at 218-725-5285 (Duluth), 218-365-8203 (Ely), 218-262-6090 (Hibbing) or 218-749-7110 (Virginia). More information is also online at stlouiscountymn.gov/veteran.
