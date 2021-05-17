Cruizers are ready for car, craft, and swap show

HIBBING — Two local couples with a passion for vintage cars are organizing a car cruise along with a car show, swap meet and craft show for this coming weekend.
The cruise night starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, in downtown Hibbing. Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the car show, swap meet and craft show are scheduled to take place at the Memorial Building, at 400 East 23 St. in Hibbing. There is no admission charge or entry fee.
Anna Monroe and her husband, Gary Monroe along with their friends, Ed Vesel and Carolyn Vesel are the four remaining members of the Cruizers Car Club, and have taken on the responsibility of keeping the car show tradition going.
The two couples have selected the Salvation Army Christmas Program as the beneficiary from the proceeds of this year’s event.
Ed Vesel has been active with the Hibbing Salvation Army since 1975 and is its current board chair. Carolyn Vesel along with Mary Brandt, of Hibbing, head up the Christmas program for the non-profit. Planning for the Christmas program typically begins in November, so funds generated from the car show and craft show will give a head start, according to Ed Vesel.
Since getting the word out about this year’s car cruise and show, organizers say the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“There’s so much interest from everybody,” Anna Monroe said in a recent interview.
Anna recalled when the Cruizers, once a club of about 20 members, held its first car show five years ago, there were 85 cars on display. The next year that number grew to 135.
Inclement weather forced the cancelation of what would have been the third year. Then last year’s show was called off due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Ed Vesel said he’s also hearing from people who were excited to learn that the car show, craft show and swap meet is on for this year. Adding to their enthusiasm, he said is the cruise night kicking off the festivities for this year.
“We’re just trying to keep the community to stay together and that kind of stuff,” Vesel said.
For cruise night, participants are welcome to “park alongside the main street, show off your car, and have some fun just reminiscing about the good ol’ days.”
Ed Vesel said anyone wanting to participate in the car show can participate by just showing up. He said vehicles of all years are welcome to the cruise night and car show.
“It’s open to anybody,” Vessel said. “Even if someone wants to bring a newer car, we’re 100 percent OK with that, even to the car show.”
Ed Vesel and Gary Monroe, now in their 70s, took to rebuilding cars in their teenage years.
“I had my first muscle car when I was 18,” Vessel recalled. “It was a 1968 Chevy Caprice, big block four speed car.”
Gary Monroe had his first street rod when he was just 15, according to Anna.
“My husband has been a welder and mechanic pretty much all of his life, and he also built race cars,” Ann said.
For this year’s car show, Ed Vesel is planning on showing his 1967 Biscayne.
“It’s been restored to original 100 percent,” Vessel said.
Vessel went on to tell that his 1967 Biscayne is one of only 15 that were made.
‘I don’t know how many are left,” Vessel said of the big block, four speed.
Gary Monroe has two vehicles he’s planning on showing, a bright orange 1966 Ford Fairline that he just recently finished restoring, and a 1932 Ford two-door sedan.
Anna Monroe said her husband has owned the 1932 Ford for about 20 years now. The vehicle has an all original body, she noted.
“It’s the prettiest blue,” Anna said of the sedan.
