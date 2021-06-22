COOK — It's a challenge! Grab an 8X10 Canvas From the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery or submit a favorite piece of art you have created other than on canvas. A weaving, a photo, a quilt or sculpture will do. YOU ARE THE CREATER!
THE RULE: It needs to be small, no larger than 12 inches high…or wide. The entry fee is $10 each and the deadline for entry is Wednesday, June 30, at NWFA Gallery at 210 S. River St. in Cook located near Hwy 53 next to Dream Weaver Salon and Spa.
This is a small art project fundraiser so the exhibit and sale will be at NWFA Gallery during July on Wed., Thurs. and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All canvases and small artworks will be priced at $50 and the artist takes home 50% of their sales. You may enter as many 12x12 inch artworks as you like. Contact Alberta Whitenack at 218-666-2153 or nwfamn.org@gmail.com for further information. NWFA is a community non-profit membership arts organization in Cook.
