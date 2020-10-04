For the fourth week in a row, bi-weekly case rates for greater St. Louis County school is above 10 and this is leading Rock Ridge school district to transition 7-12 grades to the hybrid learning model. With a case in Nashwauk-Keewatin, a 5th grade class is quarantined for two weeks.
This week, information for the 14-day period of Sept. 6-19 was released. For greater St. Louis County schools, the rate is 14.74. For Duluth-area schools, the rate is 22.47. This is an increase from last week’s released rates of 11.37 and 16.14, respectively.
For that same 14-day period, Itasca County’s rate was 16.15. However, Itasca County is using more immediate data. “Our school rate as of Sunday was 22.3,” said Kelly Chandler, the Itasca County Public Health Division Manager, over email Friday. “Cases are not clustered on the west side of the county currently – they are all over the county.”
The rate is per 10,000 people and the rate information is used by school districts to decide which learning model to use for elementary and high school students: in-person, hybrid or distance learning.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommends the following policy options based on the 14-day case rate range. In-person learning for all students if the rate is less than 10. For a rate of 10-20, in-person learning for elementary and hybrid for 7-12 grades. Hybrid learning for all students if the rate is 20-30. For a rate of 30-50, hybrid for elementary and distance for 7-12 grades. If the rate is over 50, distance learning is recommended for all students. Schools are directed to use three weeks of data in their decision making.
Rock Ridge
Following the release of the updated rate on Thursday, parents of the Rock Ridge School District were informed that grades 7-12 will be moving to the hybrid model, with students rotating in the classroom two days a week and distance learning three days a week, starting next week. Elementary students will remain in-person learning.
For high schoolers, there will be no school on Monday or Tuesday, to allow faculty time to prepare for the transition.
This decision was based on at least three weeks of consecutive data points and to transition back to in-person learning for all students, Rock Ridge will wait for three consecutive data points for rates below 10.0, explained the parent letter.
“We didn't shift after the third week of data because the data rates had gone down, not up,” said Schmidt over email on Friday. The rate released four weeks ago was 10.87, followed by 13.74, then dipped to 11.37 and up to 14.74, this week.
Schmidt said that within the last week, three positive cases in students, faculty and/or staff have been reported to the district.
“We currently have approximately 150 students and staff out on quarantine,” said Schmidt. “Aggressive quarantining is effective in stopping COVID-19 from spreading. If we didn't quarantine, our COVID-19 cases would be significantly higher.”
Rock Ridge high school students will be divided into two groups based on the letter their last name begins with. Group A is last names beginning with the alphabet letters A-K. This group will be in-person on Monday and Thursday. Group B is last names beginning with the alphabet letters L-Z. This group will be in-person on Tuesday and Friday.
Wednesday, all students will be distance learning and will only be in-person by specific invitation from teachers.
This change will not affect students who opted to be 100% distance learning; they cannot switch to hybrid.
“Students cannot switch the days they are assigned at this time,” states Rock Ridge Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt in the parent letter. “If there is a family living in the same house with multiple last names, please contact your building principal.”
All fall sports will continue as scheduled but students must transport themselves to practice or the official team bus.
Bus routes will also continue to operate at their normal times and stops.
“We know these are difficult times and there is no perfect solution to the problems being caused by COVID-19,” states Schmidt. “But we will get through this. And things will eventually get better.”
While high schoolers at Rock Ridge transition to the hybrid model, other area districts are continuing on their current course.
Nashwauk-Keewatin
This past Monday, Nashwauk-Keewatin began the hybrid model for 7-12 grades and Superintendent Brenda Spartz said over the phone Thursday that it has been a smooth transition.
Spartz said she participates in superintendent calls once or twice a week where area superintendents are working together as the learning model decisions are made.
“One of the really great things I’ve discovered is the collaboration and team approach we are taking,” said Spartz. “It helps to discuss things, like what is working and isn’t working, to make better informed decisions on behalf of our schools.”
She said these frequent conversations help keep neighboring districts on the same page.
“I’m learning; we are all learning from each other.”
This week, a student with symptoms was sent home and later tested positive for COVID. The district contact traced as far back as they could, “But we couldn’t trace far enough back to determine how many kids we exposed,” said Spartz. So, the whole 5th grade class has been quarantined.
“We have consulted with health officials and are using the MDH decision tree,” said Spartz referring to the COVID-19 Decision Tree for People in Schools, Youth, and Child Care Programs.
According to the decision tree, students who were in close contact with the child who tested positive, as in within six feet for at least 15 minutes, must quarantine for 14 days, even if they test negative. However, siblings and other household contacts do not need to quarantine, unless their family member is positive.
So a 5th grader, who was a classmate to the positive child, must stay home but their family does not need to.
“We cannot require anyone to take COVID test,” said Spartz when asked if test results will be required before returning to school. “In this case, it doesn't matter as the students will be required to be quarantined for 14-days.”
For the time begin, all 5th graders in this class are distance learning including 23 students and one teacher.
Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County schools
Dr. Reggie Engebritson is the Superintendent of both Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County schools districts and both will be remaining in-person for all students.
“No change for my two districts as the increase in numbers does not have a strong connection to what is happening in our schools,” Engebritson said over email Thursday.
Hibbing
Hibbing School district, too, will be staying the course. They have and will continue to be hybrid learning for 7-12 grades and in-person for elementary. Superintendent Richard Aldrich said over email Thursday that things have been going well with both hybrid and in-person learning.
“Our safety consultant IEA, completed swab analysis of our high touch, and other areas, within our high school to measure the effectiveness of our cleaning efforts. Our numbers were outstanding!” said Aldrich. “Being in Hybrid allows for less daily contact in the building each day, with the same, or even greater cleaning. This results in a clean, safe building. Our custodial staff, students and teachers have really done an outstanding job keeping our building clean and safe!”
Although the rates are not yet to 20, which would trigger the discussion of all students moving hybrid, Hibbing is prepping for that possibility.
“We have prepared rooms as needed, informed parents of the potential schedule, and prepared instruction processes. I'm optimistic that our numbers will remain at a level that will not dictate elementary switching models,” said Aldrich. “By following state health guidelines, cleaning, wearing masks, and promoting safe practices, our community has the ability to keep students with their teachers in-person.”
