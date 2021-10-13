St. Louis County Public Health continues to offer free COVID-19 tests three days a week on the Iron Range, however some locations are changing.
Beginning this Friday, Oct. 15, free saliva tests will be offered at Olcott Park, 700 9th Avenue North in Virginia. Testing will be done in the Lion's Club Building, located on the southern loop of the park. Previously the county had been offering these tests inside the Government Services Center, but due to high demand needed to move to a larger location.
Meanwhile, the test location in Virginia for next Tuesday, Oct. 19, remains uncertain due to continued access issues at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The goal is to offer testing at the event center, however if the parking lot and sidewalk are not yet completed by Tuesday, then the back up plan is to again offer tests from the Public Health mobile trailer set up in the AEOA parking lot. Updates on Tuesday's 8 a.m. to noon test location will be posted on the county website and social media.
Monday testing remains unchanged. Free COVID tests are offered every Monday from 1-5 p.m., at the Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson Street, Eveleth.
No appointment is needed to be tested at any of these three locations. The tests offered are Vault saliva tests, and results typically come back in 24-48 hours.
For other COVID-19 test options, people are encourage to contact their medical provider or pharmacy for an appointment, or look online at: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested. Free saliva test-at-home kits from Vault are another option and can be ordered online at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
People should not go to a hospital Emergency Department or Urgent Care just for a COVID test.
