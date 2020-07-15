As hospitalizations due to the coronavirus trend upward again, a state epidemiologist is predicting the state’s death rate will do the same.
“I do expect to see an increase in deaths in the coming weeks,” said Ruth Lynfield, an epidemiologist for the Minnesota Department of Health, during a briefing Wednesday.
Hospitalizations increased by 18 overnight to 254 and intensive care cases dropped by one to 106. The state reported eight deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,518.
The median age for COVID-19 cases is 37.5, down from 40.5 a month ago. Lynfield said younger people are less likely to become severely ill but can still pass the virus onto more vulnerable people at higher risk.
Health department data shows a fatality rate under 1 percent in ages 20-49 and 1.36 percent in the 50-59 age group, but exponentially increasing in 60-69 (5.47 percent), 70-79 (15.26), 80-89 (30.82), 90-99 (44.48) and 100-plus (58).
Lynfield said current indicators show Minnesota is still experiencing a pandemic and is among 41 states seeing an increase in cases. Three states — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — recently placed Minnesotans on a quarantine list, meaning they have to be isolated for 14 days if they travel to the East Coast locales.
“This really is a moment for all of us to take a step back and think about what we can do,” she said. “We know people are sick and tired about precautions and hearing about precautions, but this is not a time to let our guard down. We want some control.”
Minnesota reported 578 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including seven confirmed cases in St. Louis County. The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 43,742 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,518 deaths, though the statewide positivity rate of 4.8 percent remains far-below the peak average that rose above 15 percent.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that there are growing concerns about personal protection equipment levels in Minnesota, on top of seeing shortages in the supply chain of reagents. She said the state is “not assuming we have enough,” but she believes there’s a good supply right now.
MDH is also keeping an eye on emerging hot spots and in day-to-day discussions on how to curb case increases. Health officials have connected recent cases, including a surge in Rochester, to the reopening of bars, but are focusing more on communication with the hospitality industry about following state guidance.
“We are stepping up enforcement in those areas,” she added.
Closing bars is an option on the table for the administration, but Macolm said there’s “nothing to announce today” and they will be watching what other states do and the impacts of their actions.
New federal reporting system
Minnesota health officials said they will be affected by a new Trump administration order that directs hospitals to send COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington, bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in favor of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The directive went into effect Wednesday, meaning the department will collect daily reports about the patients at each hospital, the number of available beds and ventilators, and other information that tracks the pandemic.
Malcolm said the state is concerned about the change, which came with no insight on why it was necessary and presents a “significant logistical challenge.”
Minnesota health officials will keep control over statewide patient data as MDH compiles reports and sends them to Washington on the hospitals’ behalf, and said they’re working hard to implement the new reporting system. Malcolm said it’s the state’s understanding that the federal government will only respond to PPE and Remdesivir requests if they use the new platform.
White House officials said the change will streamline data gathering and assist the coronavirus taskforce, but the new information will not be public, potentially impacting researchers, models and health officials relying on the data to make decisions.
States also rely on the CDC to use the data.
“The CDC finds great value in being to look at this database to inform their advice to us,” Malcolm said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.