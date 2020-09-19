VIRGINIA — St. Louis County reported a record 50 new cases of coronavirus on Friday ranging in age from 10 to 100 years old.
The Duluth area accounted for most of the caseload increase with 40 new COVID-19 patients, while 10 were located throughout other parts of the county. The largest single-day increase mainly affected people in their teens and 20s, who accounted for 64 percent of the 50 new cases.
Exact zip code data was not available for the new batch and is only updated on a weekly basis by the county, but a spokesperson said the trendline for greater St. Louis County is that the majority of cases are being located in long-term care facilities.
“We need people to remain vigilant, because the virus’ presence in our communities is more prevalent than ever,” said Amy Westbrook, Public Health division director for St. Louis County, in a statement. “For college and high school students in particular, we understand that you want to be with friends and do normal activities, but it’s more important now than ever to follow the recommendations to wear masks, social distance, and absolutely stay home if you’re sick. This is to protect your own health and others in the community.”
After about five weeks without a death, the county has reported four deaths from COVID-19 this past week, all residents of long-term care facilities. Seven people are currently hospitalized and one in intensive care.
Four assisted-living facilities in the county have had an outbreak of at least 10 cases in the last 28 days: Carefree Living in Ely, The Waterview Woods in Virginia, The Waterview Pines in Eveleth and Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Minnesota Department of Health officials on Friday reported 1,099 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths. The new batch of cases came from 27,945 tests and brings Minnesota’s totals to 87,807 cases and 1,950 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.