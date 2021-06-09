COOK — Timber Days is back in 2021, with music and fireworks, vendors selling crafts and food, pet show and car show, lawnmower races and a drum and bugle corps and capping things off, a parade.
And it's all happening this weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 11, 12 and 13, after a year's hiatus due to the pandemic of 2020.
Here's the schedule:
Friday, June 11
There will be Music in the Park at the city gazebo from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Performing will be Josh Palmi & Trapper, Bob Powers, Rocky Pierce and Robert Walker. Bean bag play downtown on River Street starts at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Firefighters Challenge starts at 6 p.m. Friday.
Saturday, June 12
Vendors will be down on River Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Barrel Train will run from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. A pet show is at the Gazebo at 11 a.m., and a magic show will follow at noon.
A car show takes place from noon to 4 p.m. downtown.
Music in the Park from 1 to 5 p.m. by Bob Powers, Josh Palmi & Trapper, Rocky Pierce and Robert Walker, and there will be chainsaw carving demonstrations in the Montana Cafe lot from 2 to 6 p.m.
The "Elvis Show" will be at the gazebo from 6 to 8 p.m. And Saturday evening features a fireworks display at 10:15 at the Doug Johnson Park.
Sunday, June 13
Vendors will be downtown from 10 to 4 Sunday.
A church service is set for 11:30 a.m. at the gazebo.
Lawnmower races start at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and chainsaw carvings continue from noon to 2 p.m. A Drum & Bugle Corps will be at the gazebo from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday. As stated in a Facebook post, "Stop by the VFW (Bloom-Lahti Post 1757) after the parade to support our veterans. They served our country and are still serving our community."
Raffle drawings and a flag retirement ceremony outside the VFW will follow the parade.
