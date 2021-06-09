COOK — “Music in the Park” weekly concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, according to music coordinator, Eric Pederson. “The Beefeater Brothers” is Eric’s band and they will kick off the first performance for 2021 and many Wednesdays in Cook. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car to hear the sound of music. Hungry? Enjoy St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Alango) burger/brat stand. In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will move to the Cook VFW.
The band includes Eric Pederson & Mike Randolph and will feature Jimmy Laine on drums and Anna Pederson on vocals. The band will also feature their large selection of musical friends that "sit in" on occasion.
"We are lucky to live in an area that supports live music" says Pederson. We also have an abundance of talent on the Iron Range.
It is more important than ever to support your local music scene. Facebook has become a great method to find where the music is playing. Check the business page for upcoming events. Sites like "Northwoods Music News", hosted by Richard George, does a wonderful service and posts most of the events every week on his posts. Let's hope we can get together and dance and sing soon!
Here is the lineup for Cook’s Music in the Park 2021 each Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m at the gazebo in city park on River Street.
JUNE
16 - Beefeater Brothers
23 - Sugar On the Roof
30 - The Three Amigos
JULY
7 - Rowbottom & Boyer
14 - The Dionysian Dithyrambs
21 - The Divas
28 - The Hutter Bunch
AUGUST
4 - The Three Amigos
11 - Beefeater Brothers
18 - The Divas
25 - The Blenders
SEPTEMBER
1 - Jaggedease Band
8 - Beefeater Brothers
Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook Lion's Club, Cook VFW Post 1157, the Cook Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and free will community donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.