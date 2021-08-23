COOK — Lois Pajari, co-owner of Cook’s Country Connection, understands all too well how ravaging fire can be.
She also knows how difficult this summer’s drought conditions have already been for area farmers with shortages of irrigation, hay and other necessities for crops and livestock.
So it was an easy decision to open up her 120 acres of farmland as a refuge to those affected by wildfires, particularly the Greenwood Fire near Isabella.
In her original post Sunday morning on Cook’s Country Connection’s Facebook page she invited “anyone who needs to evacuate from the fires with their livestock” to use her land to park a camper, trailer, vehicle, pitch a tent — “anything.”
“You’re more than welcome to come our way,” Pajari wrote.
The farm, located a mile from Cook on Highway 24 — home to a petting zoo with variety of dozens of animals including goats, pigs, alpacas, llamas, miniature horses, sheep, rabbits, cows, miniature donkeys, chickens, ducks, peafowl and guinea fowl, a yak, cats, dogs and other critters — has “a couple extra paddocks with water (not much for grazing but we can figure that part out),” she continued on the post.
Pajari said Monday morning that a few farmers from the Ely area contacted her regarding using the Cook location as an evacuation “backup plan.” One has horses, the other has smaller livestock. “We are glad to be their Plan B,” she said.
Cook’s Country Connection is happy to be anyone’s Plan A, as well. Pajari is no stranger to caring for animals. “We will help manage that, too.”
Pajari said she posted the invite after learning the American Red Cross was in need of options for people evacuating areas in the fire zone with their pets and animals. “Social media is a way to disseminate information,” she said, adding that “we have the room.”
The Greenwood Fire, sparked by lightning Aug. 15, is currently at an estimated 8,800-plus acres, down from more than 9,000 acres over the weekend. The fire has forced evacuation of dozens of homes and cabins, many in the McDougal Lake area near State Highway 1. Additional residences were evacuated Friday when the fire jumped Lake County Highway 2.
“This drought and resulting fires are so scary,” said Pajari, noting that she has been through fires. “They are what nightmares are made of. It freaks me out just thinking about it.”
In June 2013, Pajari’s downtown Cook store, the Cook Dollar Barn, burned to the ground after a fire, ruled accidental, ignited in the adjacent business. Occupants of the upstairs apartments lost their homes, but no one was physically injured.
Following the fire, Pajari and her sister, Laura, who both grew up on a nearby cattle farm, opened Cook’s Country Connection on the farmland their Swedish great-grandparents had homesteaded more than a century earlier.
“People did a lot for us” following the store fire, Pajari said. Opening the farmland to others is “what anyone would do for us,” she said. “We are just flat-out doing what a person should do.”
Pajari noted that this summer has “been a hard time for anyone with animals.” The drought has caused a shortage of hay and much of what is available is not the best quality as rices have skyrocketed due to the shortage.
Additionally, the farm’s well water is in short supply, forcing water conservation also.
Farmers are in “survival mode.” It doesn’t help to have “fire looming in the background,” Pajari said.
Cook’s Country Connection has been fortunate through the years to have the support of volunteers, patrons and donors. This is just one way to “pay it forward,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.