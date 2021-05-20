Meet Bellatrix! Bellatrix is an adult female domestic short hair. She is so sweet and would love to have a forever home and a lap to curl up in. Please consider coming out to see this sweet girl today!
Meet Kissyfur! He is a beautiful adult male American Staffordshire Terrier. This sweet boy is very affectionate and playful. He gets so happy when people come to see him and desperately wants to go to his forever home. Please consider stopping out to see him today!
Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com
