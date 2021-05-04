CC Pet of the week

This is Kuro. He is a neutered young male Black Labrador Retriever mix. He has been patiently waiting to go to his forever home since February. He is a good boy who loves to play. Please come meet him today!

Contact Contented Critters at 218-638-2153; www.contentedcrittersmn.org.

