Contented Critters pet of the week

Zeda has had a rough life so far. On her own in North Branch for some time, she lost most of her ears from frostbite. Zeda is a bit shy at first, but loves getting pets and loves treats. Come meet her today!
Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com
