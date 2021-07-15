CC - Baby

Meet Baby. This beautiful girl has been waiting to be chosen since April. She is very sweet and would do best in a quiet home with an experienced dog owner. Please give us a call to set up an appointment to come meet her!

Please call Contented Critters at 218-638-2153. Visit us at: 4986 Townline Road Makinen, MN. 55763. On the web: www.contentedcrittersmn.org; www.petfinder.com; or www.pets911.com

