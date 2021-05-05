Local road construction projects through Biwabik and Gilbert are set to resume May 10.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the expected restart dates this week on Highway 37 and Highway 135, with detours and road closures awaiting travelers in the coming weeks.
In Biwabik, construction on Highway 135 at 6th Avenue is set to start on May 10 with no significant traffic impacts. But on May 17, major construction will start and Main Street will close to traffic, with a local detour on First Street North and a truck detour on County Roads 20 and 4.
Work on Highway 37 in Gilbert between Highway 53 and Alaska Avenue will also begin May 10, with temporary lane/shoulder closures and possible flagging operations.
On May 17, work will begin between Highway 135 and Michigan Avenue, which will involve a single lane in each direction, and move to the westbound lanes between Highway 135 and Wisconsin Avenue.
MnDOT reminds motorists to take the following precautions in a work zone:
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
More information on the projects can be found at their respective websites, http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy135biwabik/index.html and http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy37-gilbert/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.