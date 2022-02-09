Returning this year after a pandemic hiatus are the Community Sustainability Initiative grants! These are four $500 grants awarded from the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability to area organizations for a public project that improves sustainability on the Iron Range. These grants might be for a community garden, a school forest, an educational presentation—what might your group do with a $500 Community Sustainability Initiative award this spring?
The grants let your organization make positive changes in your community. Working within the idea of environmental, community, and economic sustainability, there is plenty of room to be innovative and unique with a proposed project. Proposals may be for a standalone project, or one that is part of a larger goal. Visit the IRPS website at www.irpsmn.org/csi and fill out the online submission form to submit your proposal by April 3, 2022. Previous Community Sustainability Initiative contest winners are listed on that page, if you need inspiration!
Recent CSI-winning projects include the Washington School Forest committee, who used their grant to help create a new outdoor classroom near their campus in Hibbing, to foster a love for the outdoors among the school’s young students. The Scenic Rivers Health Care facility in Cook used their grant to build gardening and flower beds to brighten up an unused city lot and make more fresh food available at a local food shelf. The possibilities are endless!
The Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability works to support and encourage sustainability projects within our communities. Organizations, students, groups, churches or businesses that have a project idea to advance the health and sustainability of Iron Range communities, but need funding to support it, are encouraged to apply for the Community Sustainability Initiative. The top four proposals will win $500 to implement their projects! In addition, a $200 People’s Choice Award is voted on by attendees at Iron Range Earth Fest each year.
Contest applications are due by Sunday, April 3. The 12th annual Iron Range Earth Fest will be held on Saturday, April 27 in Mt. Iron. This year we are focusing on “Energizing the Future,” with an emphasis on building more local sustainable energy projects, such as solar and wind power.
If you have questions about the contest, or would like to submit your proposal in writing, please contact Janna Goerdt at fatchickenfarm@gmail.com. The CSI contest is supported by the IRPS Silent Auction, which takes place each year at Earth Fest. Participants place bids on goods and services generously donated by local individuals, businesses and organizations.
