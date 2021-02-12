Named to Chancellor's List

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Elizabeth Grace Austin, majoring in Communication BS, of Hibbing, has been named to the fall semester 2020 Chancellor's List at UMN-Crookston. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

FDLTCC announces fall semester 2020 dean’s List

CLOQUET — Maiya Giersdorf, of Virginia, has been named to the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Fall Semester 2020 Dean's List honors for the semester grading period.

Requirements for earning Dean's List honors at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College include maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher while completing 12 or more course credits during the semester.

