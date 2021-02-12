Named to Chancellor's List
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Elizabeth Grace Austin, majoring in Communication BS, of Hibbing, has been named to the fall semester 2020 Chancellor's List at UMN-Crookston. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
FDLTCC announces fall semester 2020 dean’s List
CLOQUET — Maiya Giersdorf, of Virginia, has been named to the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Fall Semester 2020 Dean's List honors for the semester grading period.
Requirements for earning Dean's List honors at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College include maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher while completing 12 or more course credits during the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.