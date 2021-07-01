EVELETH — Coffee is being served at Eveleth's Coffee On Main at 7 o'clock this morning, and the public is cordially invited. Today is the grand opening celebration of the shop in the former main street bank building. Miners National Bank purchased the vacant main street building in 2018 when Wells Fargo ceased operations there.
Jerry Hoel, retired president and owner of Miners National Bank, told the Mesabi Tribune, "Driven by a strong sense of place and purpose and located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Pierce Street in Eveleth, Minnesota, the professionals at Coffee On Main will open the doors at 7 a.m. with pastry treats by Mary’s Morsels, ample choices of assorted espresso, crafted hot and iced coffee drinks as well as promotions and giveaways throughout the day."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. today.
“What began as a desire to refurbish an old building became our family’s goal to create a community gathering space through a coffee shop,” he said. “Support from the people of Eveleth and neighboring cities has been overwhelmingly strong.”
Coffee On Main opened for business on June 1, employs six people and is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hot, iced and blended coffees and teas are available as well as fresh baked goods delivered daily from Mary’s Morsels located on Grant Avenue in Eveleth. Beverage house specialties include peanut butter and coconut latte, butterscotch latte, blackberry white chocolate mocha, coconut cream pie latte and raspberry latte. Blended drinks include frappes such as mocha and chai frappes, frozen hot chocolate, vanilla bean orange cream and fruit smoothies.
The freshly rehabilitated building at 302 Grant Avenue is also the office location of Miners Mortgage Center, a division of Miners National Bank of Eveleth, New York Life and Annuity, Sarah’s Salon and Spa.
Established in 1903, the independent family-owned community bank is currently managed by Jonathan Hoel, president, and Sarah Teasck, executive vice president. Additionally, the Miners Bank now owns and operates the coffee shop, mortgage center and conference space.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @evelethcoffee.
