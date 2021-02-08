Cleveland-Cliffs told Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that the company found a solution to the pending ore reserve shortage at Hibbing Taconite — but not the land swap with U.S. Steel proposed by the administration.
The company did not identify its solution Monday, or how long it would extend life at Hibtac and only offered that its using land already under its control. Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, spoke with Walz on Monday and informed him of the path forward.
“With this solution, no land swap with other companies will be necessary to extend the life of Hibtac,” the company said in a statement. “Gov. Walz stated his commitment to direct his agencies to take all legally possible actions to support Cliffs’ initiative.”
Worries over declining ore reserves at Hibtac have increased in recent weeks as local officials and union leaders grew increasingly concerned about the 750 jobs at stake when mineable land expired in 2024.
After completing its purchase of ArcelorMittal USA last year, Cliffs has more potential options to shift its own land around for Hibtac, including land at the newly-owned Minorca Mine in Virginia. It could also utilize other properties like United Taconite in Eveleth or land it controls in Nashwauk.
Striking a land swap with U.S. Steel, a 15 percent co-owner at HibTac, wasn’t in the cards even after Walz attempted to convene the two companies and work toward an agreement. The idea was that Cliffs could offer its Buhl-Kinney land acquired in the ArcelorMittal deal in exchange for the Carmi-Campbell land owned by U.S. Steel, which could use the Buhl-Kinney ore to help extend its Minntac mine.
Walz wrote Goncalves and U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt on Feb. 1, noting the company “expressed interest in securing leases for additional high quality ore that would solidify the long-term options for the mine.”
In a letter sent from Goncalves to the governor the next day, he welcomed the state’s efforts but said previous negotiations for the Carmi-Campbell land had failed.
