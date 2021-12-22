City of Mountain Iron Holiday Lighting Contest WINNERS: Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grand Champion: 5473 Daffodil Avenue, West Virginia(Thank you, Park State Bank, for your sponsorship prize!)WOW Factor: 8775 Merritt Place, Mountain IronSecond Place: 8765 Merritt PlaceElegance of Design: 8794 Forest Drive, Mountain IronSecond Place: 8386 Spruce DriveTraditional Spirit of Christmas: 8367 Tamarack Drive, Mountain IronSecond Place: 8776 Greenwood LaneGreat Job!! Thank you to all residents who registered!A few wild card winners (not entered but definitely noticed):8420 Dottie Lane9260 Old Hwy 1699229 Old Hwy 1698363 Spruce Drive8368 Spruce DriveWell Done!Happy Holidays everyone! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Winner Iron Contest Sport Holiday Resident Wild Card Prize Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mark Alen Lantz Larry L. LaBarge Larry L. LaBarge Barry Buria Sandra Marie (Krtinich) Fena Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
