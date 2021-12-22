Grand Champion: 5473 Daffodil Avenue, West Virginia

(Thank you, Park State Bank, for your sponsorship prize!)

WOW Factor: 8775 Merritt Place, Mountain Iron

Second Place: 8765 Merritt Place

Elegance of Design: 8794 Forest Drive, Mountain Iron

Second Place: 8386 Spruce Drive

Traditional Spirit of Christmas: 8367 Tamarack Drive, Mountain Iron

Second Place: 8776 Greenwood Lane

Great Job!! Thank you to all residents who registered!

A few wild card winners (not entered but definitely noticed):

8420 Dottie Lane

9260 Old Hwy 169

9229 Old Hwy 169

8363 Spruce Drive

8368 Spruce Drive

Well Done!

Happy Holidays everyone!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments