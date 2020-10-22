Chisholm’s Valentini’s to hold Pink event for cancer patients

CHISHOLM — A local restaurant is raising money for cancer patients on the Iron Range.
The owners of Valentini’s Supper Club are selling raffle tickets for a grand prize drawing to be held on Oct. 25. Since the event was announced, donated items to be raffled off have been pouring in. Staff plan to serve lunch and dinner specials that day and announce the raffle winners later that evening on their Facebook page.
Since its inception in 2013, the Valentini’s Pink event has traditionally experienced outstanding community support. All proceeds benefit the Angel Fund, a nonprofit, volunteer organization with a mission of being committed to providing financial assistance to northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. Last year, the event raised $6,500 for Angel Fund.
The restaurant’s owners were considering canceling the Pink event for this year due to COVID-19, but they wanted to continue making a difference in the lives of cancer patients.
“When you hear people are still getting cancer and have to take care of stuff like that — these things are still happening in the world,” Marturano said.
Another consideration, he added, is the impact on Angel Fund and its ability to help cancer patients without the revenue from Pink Night.
“They felt the pinch also,” Marturano said of the non-profit. “They need funds, this year more.”
Raffle tickets are available at Valentini’s and from Angel Fund board members.
Members of the Angel Fund Board say they are appreciative of the support given by Valentini’s and other donors during this challenging year.
“Angel Fund is grateful to Valentini’s for its continued support, and humbled by the owners’ decision to forge ahead with their annual Pink event during these uncertain times,” Kelly Grinsteinner, president of the Angel Fund Board, wrote in an email to the Tribune Press. “When businesses are struggling and we’re lacking revenue due to canceled fundraisers, this Pink event is a Godsend. We hope that the public comes out to support both us and Valentini’s. As they say, we are stronger together!”
Applications for assistance may also be sent by email at info@angelfundrange.org. They may also be mailed to Angel Fund, P.O. Box 114, Hibbing, MN 55746
Grinsteinner said two of Angel fund’s largest fundraisers, Spring Classic and Girls Night Out, were canceled this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
“While these events were canceled, cancer has not been,” Grinsteinner noted.
Nevertheless, Angel Fund continues to raise funds for its patients.
“Many of them are struggling as much — if not more than — others during this pandemic,” Grinsteinner wrote. “Imagine dealing with the emotions brought on by the threat of COVID in addition to already waging a war with cancer. Patients need the support and financial assistance provided by Angel Fund now more than ever.”
She continued, “We aim to provide just a little bit of hope, and can continue to do so with the public’s help.”
The impact of Angel fund to cancer patients on the Iron Range.
So far this year, Angel Fund has gifted 203 times for a total of $52,000. Of them, 105 gifts have been sent to first-time recipients. That number is down slightly from previous years, which the organization suspects is because of less people being diagnosed due to avoiding hospitals and less medical appointments due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2011 Angel Fund has handed out 1,441 gifts at a total of just more than $500,000 to cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.
Applications for assistance, and other information on Angel Fund is available on the organization’s website at: https://angelfundrange.org.
Angel Fund is currently seeking new board members. More information is available at the website listed above.
