CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Kiwanis Club has canceled its annual ice fishing contest, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, on Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
Kim Stirewalt, Chair for the contest confirmed the contest was canceled due to the extremely cold weather predicted for today. The club is not planning on rescheduling.
