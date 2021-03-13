CHISHOLM — Chisholm residents will soon need a permit to park or store more than five vehicles on their property.
On Wednesday, the city council voted 5-1 to approve the second reading of an amendment to city code 94.05, pertaining to nuisance parking and storage.
The amendment is aimed at reducing blight, and limits the number of vehicles to five that may be parked or stored anywhere outside without a permit. The permits are free and are good for five years, with the option to renew for another five years.
Mayor John Champa at the city council meeting on Wednesday addressed concerns aired by a resident during the public participation portion earlier in the meeting.
Champa pointed out that the existing ordinance was difficult to enforce, and only allowed for four vehicles without a permitting process for additional vehicles. The amendment allows up to five vehicles, and includes a permitting process where a resident can request additional vehicles.
The mayor also mentioned amendment also takes into consideration small lots, decreasing the setback for front and side yards from 100 yards to 25 yards.
“I think we actually made it better in a lot of ways,” Champa said.
Councilor Adam Lantz, a proponent of the amendment, voted against it on Wednesday and also at its first reading last month. Lantz mentioned reservations of Planning and Zoning commissioners had about ATVs, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, boats, trailers and alike being included in the five vehicle limit.
Lantz told the council that he didn’t think the amendment was totally wrong, but there were some changes that could have made it better.
“I don’t think it’s totally wrong, but I don’t support it,” Lantz said. “People pay property taxes and should be able to use their property.”
Lantz also questioned if the now free permits may come at a cost in the future.
“It’s going to end up a fee eventually — we all know how permits go,” Lantz speculated.
City Councilor Travis Vake, a member of the committee that worked on the amendment, pointed out a key benefit that it clears up gray areas in the existing ordinance, making it more enforceable.
Vake acknowledged the amendment aimed at making enforcing blight isn’t perfect, or a win-win.
“We tried to make it as fair as we could for every citizen in town and every household,” Vake said.
A motion by councilor April Fountain to approve the second reading of the amendment to city code was seconded by Vake. Lantz was the lone councilor who voted no.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay said the amendment will go into effect about 30 days after it is published.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.