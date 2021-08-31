HIBBING — Young and old are set to decorate the sidewalks around Hibbing City Hall Thursday night as part of Chalk-A-Palooza, a new event organizers from the group AGE to age hope not only brings generations together, but also becomes an annual tradition.
Denise Persson, who has been the coordinator for the Hibbing AGE to age team for about a year and a half, said that while there is no deep meaning behind the theme of the contest — “it was literally just an idea,” there is a benefit to such community gatherings.
“It’s simple and meant to be a lot of fun. Our team kicks ideas around and has running lists of things we could try. This was suggested in one form, and I took it in another direction,” Persson said. “Our program is incredible because we are given funding to focus on our town to promote positive activities across the generations. It’s an amazing opportunity that we have. I think everyone in Hibbing benefits. There is so much to gain from our older generations and it’s always a plus when they are pulled into a project.”
Chalk-A-Palooza is free and open to the public and will start at 6 p.m., with check-in starting at 5:45 p.m. Organizers will give each participant 10 pieces of chalk and a square of sidewalk. They have an hour to chalk before community members will judge and hand out prizes.
“It’s not necessarily all about the best art but having fun in our hometown. We have gift certificates from local businesses for prizes and other prizes,” Persson said.
There are seven categories: Pre-k and younger, K-6th grade, 7th -12th, 18 years and older, family groups, grandparent/grandchild and local business – who will be competing for a traveling trophy.
“We hope businesses send someone to chalk,” Persson added. “We sure hope to have a great turnout. It’s free and a chance to have fun before school starts,” she said. “The Ice Cream Truck will be on hand and The Amazing Charles will be there doing balloon animals.”
---
AGE to age, which has a stated goal of bringing generations together, was launched by the Northland Foundation in 2008 as part of a national initiative focused on the civic engagement and wellbeing of older adults.
It’s described as a community-centered approach to linking children and youth with adults 55+, and the generations-in-between.
The Northland Foundation is a publicly supported foundation serving seven northeastern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis, and all or parts of five Native nations that share geography: Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
According to Jan Amys, senior program officer for the Northland Foundation, the program has been very successful since its inception.
She said by email on Monday that an accumulation of research shows that social and civic participation improves the physical and mental wellbeing of people of all ages, as well as increases community vitality. Youth with strong social ties do better in school and are less likely to engage in negative behaviors. Older adults involved in their community are less at risk of cognitive impairments and depression.
“AGE to age touches upon all of these elements. It creates an intentional pathway for neighbors – adults 55 and older, children and youth, and adults in between – to forge stronger individual and collective ties and, in the process, to improve their communities,” Amys said. “What started as 10 sites soon expanded to 13 and now is growing to 18 rural communities, including three Tribal Nations. AGE to age brings people together to work toward common goals. With a spirit of cooperation, they are making northeastern Minnesota a better place to grow up and grow older.”
Each AGE to age site (including three locally: Hibbing, Chisholm and the Ely area) forms an action plan and devises local projects and programming based on the needs and interests within its community, with guidance and support from the Northland Foundation and its funding partners.
Project themes include culture and traditions, health and wellness, volunteer service, history and ancestry research, tech learning, and many others. Representatives from all the AGE to age sites meet regularly as a learning community, as well as participate in an annual Regional Summit.
To date the program has spurred 13,100 hours of volunteer service each year among people of all ages. Amys said the Northland Foundation has been tracking the program's impact and has found that “evaluation data points to a strong, positive difference in the lives of children, youth, and older adults, as well as enhanced community vitality.”
According to Northland Foundation findings, fully 97% of youth report increased leadership skills and opportunities to volunteer, and 95% of older adults report a renewed sense of purpose and community connections.
“It just makes sense, doesn’t it? People who have strong, close connections to their friends and neighbors are happier and healthier, and research has shown this to be true,” Amys said. “Young people need caring, attentive adults in their lives to teach, guide, and support them. Older people have experience, knowledge, stories, and time to share. People of different generations can learn from and help each other. AGE to age is a pathway to link youth with older adults for the good of everyone.”
The Hibbing AGE to age team has been around for about five years, Persson said, and has spearheaded several projects.
“Before my time, I know our group restarted Hoops on Howard. Last year due to COVID-19 (restrictions) we did an at home Seed to Table gardening program for kids to do with their families. We also connected kids with seniors by having them put together 300 Cheer bags and they were brought to many facilities all over town,” Persson said. “It wasn’t the perfect way to connect generations, but with COVID-19 we call it a win. The feedback from those sensors was amazing and I did share it back to the kids.”
For the remainder of this year, Persson said the group would like to work on fairy gardens and a color by number mural for everyone to work on led by Dana Lindstrom.
“We have been trying to locate space for a community garden for a long time and have had no luck. The vision is to have seniors leading some classes in gardening and helping with the seed to table idea,” Persson said.
The group is also starting up kids crafting with seniors this fall and Age to Age also sponsors classes that the Borealis Art Guild holds.
Persson added that her team could really use some more hands-on people to join the group and that anyone interested in jumping on board can contact her through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/agetoage2017 or call Persson directly at 218-929-1275.
“Ideas are great but we also need people to plan and execute the ideas,” she said.
