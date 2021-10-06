Care Partners fundraiser set for Oct. 12

VIRGINIA — The mental, emotional and, of course, physical, side effects of battling cancer and undergoing treatments are often overwhelming for patients, their families and caregivers. But the financial side effects are a burden, as well.
Members of the medical field are increasingly recognizing those financial consequences — actually calling them “side effects,” said Tasia Hoag, executive director of Care Partners Inc.
Care Partners, a nonprofit, grassroots organization, which assists Iron Range residents struggling with cancer and life-limiting illnesses, has acknowledged the economic difficulties for more than 20 years.
Those financial strains have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic, with people suffering additional hardships, such as losing their jobs, Hoag noted.
That’s why this year’s Care Partners’ annual Swedish Meatball Dinner fundraiser — which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic — is even more important.
It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. (or until gone) Oct. 12 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s social hall in Virginia.
At least 2,600 made-from-scratch meatballs will be rolled and cooked this year by members of the church. The $11 per person dinner (free for ages 5 and younger) includes real mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, dessert and coffee. A meatballs only (with or without gravy) option of one dozen meatballs for $11 is also available. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Attendees can dine-in or take-out; curbside service will be offered by texting 218-780-3366, with pickup at the Second St. S. entrance.
All proceeds will go directly to assist local individuals and families facing cancer or life-limiting illness.
This is the 12th year of the event. “We had to skip it last year, so we are hoping for a huge showing this year” to help the organization continue to accomplish its mission, Hoag said.
Care Partners provides funding to assist with whatever the patient and family needs, on a case-by-case basis.
For instance, because of the area’s geographic location, many people undergoing cancer treatments have to travel across the Range or farther, such as to Minneapolis or Rochester. Those travel expenses add up, and Care Partners works with locally owned gas stations to offer gas cards, and also gives funding for hotel stays and meals.
Other areas people often seek help with include medication copayments and grocery or medical supply costs.
Sometimes, people have more specific needs. For example, “someone diagnosed with lung cancer may need a recliner because it's the best way to sleep,” Hoag said. Or, a person might be unable to plow or shovel the driveway, and Care Partners will provide funding to hire someone to do the work.
“All and any requests are considered,” she said.
Something as simple as a gas card can also alleviate the mental strain on an individual who feels like a burden when seeking rides from caregivers to treatments and appointments. Offering payment for gas costs “can make them feel much better about it.”
Requests “are as different as their cancer,” added Hoag, who was a caregiver to her dad, who lived for six months after his cancer diagnosis. Hoag was the mother of a young child at the time, “running around with a little one” while helping her father.
The individuals on the 10-member board have also been touched by cancer or a life-limiting illness. Some have had cancer themselves; some have lost spouses or other loved ones to cancer.
The work of Care Partners “is close to their hearts.”
The organization also recently designed a new web site, thanks to a Cliff’s Foundation grant. The new site is set up as “a virtual community” where Iron Rangers can connect, learn, seek help and feel supported.
The site includes an easy way to apply for funding, a support forum, resource section, and stories of people who have received assistance from Care Partners.
“The program is designed to be easy, not stressful,” Hoag added.
The “homegrown” organization began when a group of local women who had loved ones who were diagnosed with cancer and major life-limiting illnesses worked to bring hospice to the Iron Range in 1999.
After accomplishing their goal, rather than disbanding, they “tweaked their mission” after realizing the Range was lacking a place that provided financial assistance to families like theirs.
“Thankfully, they had the wisdom and foresight,” Hoag said. In 2001, Care Partners was formed officially. Its mission remains the same as in its first days, when decisions were made around a kitchen table, she said.
Care Partners has since helped thousands of men, women and children.
A person can plan financially to send kids to college or for a home remodel, “but nobody plans to be diagnosed with cancer or any other major medical condition,” Hoag said, noting that doctors are now referring patients to Care Partners, acknowledging that patients will sometimes do harmful things, such as cut pills in half, when experiencing financial hardships.
Care Partners relies on donations to do its work. Some of those funds through the years have come from the local Sand Lake Shuffle fundraising walk, which has not been held for two years, Hoag said.
“We hope that piece can come back. They were great supporters of ours in the past.”
Luckily, despite not receiving that funding and not holding the meatball fundraiser last year, Care Partners was able to meet requests during the past year, she said.
But this year’s dinner will be imperative to continuing the organization’s mission. Those unable to attend can also mail in donations.
“We don’t have a cure for cancer,” Hoag said. “It would be nice if we did and we no longer needed Care Partners. That would be a glorious day. But until then, we are still here helping people.”
