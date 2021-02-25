A Chisholm man accused in a 34-year-old cold case murder will remain in custody as prosecutors and the defense squabble over procedural points on evidence.
Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 52, of Chisholm, who has been held in the St. Louis County Jail since his July 2020 arrest in the 1986 Nancy Daugherty murder, faced the possiblity of supervised release Thursday as a district court judge considered a long-delayed release of evidence by the genetic company Parabon NanoLabs.
After a two-hour delay in the hearing, Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr ruled that Carbo would remain incarcerated subject to further review of his defense’s argument that Parabon has not provided necessary evidence for review.
In a Feb. 16 hearing, Starr said releasing Carbo or tossing evidence from the genetics company was “on the table,” but said Thursday that he believed prosecutors acted in “good faith” to bring everything forward from the lab.
“Obviously there are some complicated issues being raised in this case,” Starr said before issuing a series of deadlines for the defense and prosecution to deliver briefs in favor of their side. Ultimately, the case will rest with another judge as Starr is set to retire in April before the briefs are delivered in full. He noted in his ruling that “another judge might determine otherwise” on releasing Carbo.
Defense attorney John Douglas Schmid on Thursday argued in favor of releasing the longtime Chisholm resident back into the community on intensive supervised release that included GPS monitoring and geographical restrictions, an attempt he was denied in August.
Schmid said Parabon provided some evidence since the last court hearing earlier this month, including the names of people who worked on the case and their background, as well as the dates Parabon accessed its genealogy database, but said they refused to provide information on standard operating procedures and how an investigation is conducted, including notes and explanations.
“They stated it was proprietary,” he said. “They did not provide further explanation how designating something as proprietary would allow them to withhold evidence from state and defense in a criminal case.”
Carbo and his defense attorney “have no interest in competing with Parabon commercially in the marketplace,” Schmid said, adding that he wanted to review the legality and constitutionality of the company’s work.
Lead prosecutor and Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Karl Sundquist countered that he would not be calling Parabon as a witness and instead treated the company as a lead, in which agents at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used to follow up with, comparing the company to a confidential informant or a tip line.
He detailed that Parabon provided a lead to Carbo through its database and the BCA legally collected garbage from his home to obtain and compare DNA taken from the murder scene in 1986. The agency followed up with Carbo and he consented to a DNA test.
“They are not going to be a witness and there is no evidence from them,” Sundquist said. He continued, “The state met and surpassed what was needed. We wanted to assist the defense and we did that. The state’s obligation is provided to the defense. We’re not obligated to go on a fishing expedition.”
Schmid said he found “at least nine violations” of state statute concerning discovery and said if Parabon acted illegally or unconstitutionally, that prosecutors “can’t use the fruits of that.”
Starr concluded that he hoped to have the issue wrapped up before his retirement in the coming months, but after some back-and-forth, ordered Schmid to submit a brief detailing his evidentiary case by March 11, with a state response due by March 25, and follow-up briefs due for the defense by April 1, and April 8 for the prosecution.
A hearing was tentatively set for mid-April, when a new judge would have to be assigned to the case.
