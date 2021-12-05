VIRGINIA — The 13th Annual Candlelight Service will be held Monday evening at the Angel of Hope — Children’s Memorial Park and Peace United Methodist Church, both in Virginia.
The service will honor the memory of children who have died, regardless of age or reason.
Those taking part will gather between 6:45 and 7 p.m. at the Peace United Methodist Church at 303 S. 9th Ave. and proceed to the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park as a group at 7 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to dress warmly, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Following a brief service at the park, the candlelight service will take place inside the Peace United Methodist Church chapel. The chapel will be open for those in attendance not wanting to attend the outside service. Masks will be required inside the church.
A special dedication will take place for the memorial tiles placed on the “Wall of Love” for the past two years.
The “Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park,” in Virginia, Minnesota, is part of a national and international network of memorial parks that provide a place of comfort and hope to parents, family members and friends who grieve the loss of a child. There are over one hundred such parks in existence. The initial memorial statue and subsequent memorial parks were inspired by the book “The Christmas Box” by the author Richard Paul Evans.
Please feel free to bring a white flower in memory of your loved one to be placed at the base of the Angel statue. A picture board will be available to place a photo of your loved one. The photo will remain until after the service is completed.
The event recognizes and welcomes families of all faiths and cultures.
For more information, please contact Scott or Cheryl Weappa at 749-5642.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.